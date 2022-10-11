Provide facilities to tribal community: Apni Party

Srinagar: President of Apni Party’s ST wing Saleem Choudhary on Tuesday urged the administration to provide facilities to the tribal community for a smooth seasonal migration from Valley to Jammu.

In a press statement issued here, Saleem Choudhary said, “The tribal families, while doing seasonal migration to find better pastures for their livestock in Jammu region are facing hardships due to the lack of sufficient transport facilities. I request the concerned authorities to ensure adequate transport facilities for the smooth migration of these tribals.”

He added, “The administration has made only 50 trucks available which is not sufficient to transport hundreds of tribal families to Jammu. The authorities must arrange a sufficient number of trucks for these families so that they can have a smooth journey to their summer destinations.”