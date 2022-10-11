Provide facilities to tribal community: Apni Party

Srinagar: President of Apni Party’s ST wing Saleem Choudhary on Tuesday urged the administration to provide facilities to the tribal community for a smooth seasonal migration from Valley to Jammu.
In a press statement issued here, Saleem Choudhary said, “The tribal families, while doing seasonal migration to find better pastures for their livestock in Jammu region are facing hardships due to the lack of sufficient transport facilities. I request the concerned authorities to ensure adequate transport facilities for the smooth migration of these tribals.”
He added, “The administration has made only 50 trucks available which is not sufficient to transport hundreds of tribal families to Jammu. The authorities must arrange a sufficient number of trucks for these families so that they can have a smooth journey to their summer destinations.”
Saleem Choudhary further said that traffic authorities are creating problems for those tribal groups, which are trying to arrange transport facilities on their own. The authorities either must provide sufficient trucks to transport the migrating families or allow them to arrange the vehicles on their own.”
He urged the administration and officials of the Tribal Affairs Department to look into the matter and ensure all the required conveniences to the tribal community for their seasonal migration to Jammu.