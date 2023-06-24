Provide uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers: Usman Majid

Srinagar: Apni Party’s Vice President and former legislator Usman Majid has called upon the administration to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers during the scorching summer days.

In a statement, he further expressed deep concern regarding the numerous complaints from consumers regarding excessive electricity bills.

Usman Majid urged the administration to ensure that people get adequate power supply on these hot summer days, when they need the electricity supply most.

He said, "The complaints pouring in from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir suggest that frequent power curtailments in both metered and non-metered areas across the Valley in this soaring summer are inflicting immense hardships and inconvenience to people.”