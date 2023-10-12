Qayoom Wani concerned over power shortage

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) chairman Qayoom Wani has expressed concern over power shortage n nKashmir Valley.

In a statement Wani said that daily routine has deteriorated due to the power shortage. He stated that electricity remains off most of the day and as such the low power supply is affecting the business community, traders and students . Wani urged the government to enhance power supplies as needed.

Wani urged the government to come up with a curtailment schedule if there is a power shortage but avoid unnecessary power cuts which is also affected the economy.