Qayoom Wani condoles demise

Srinagar, Nov 16 : Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum and Former President EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani has expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of Haji Fateh Mohammad Lone younger brother of a Abdul Gani Lone and uncle of Bilal Gani Lone,Sajad Gani lone and Shabnum Gani Lone.

In a message Wani said that the deceased was a simple and down to earth human being with great qualities of head and heart. “ He served in the forest corporation as an honest employee and was always encouraging trade union movement,”he said.

Wani prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.

He expressed solidarity with the family particular with Mohammad Iqbal Lone ( son of Haji Fateh Mohammad Lone), Sajad Gani L one, Bilal Gani Lone ,Shabnum Gani Lone , and other family members.

Wani added that JKCSF stands by the bereaved Lone family at this hour of grief . He prayed for Jannatul Firdous to the departed soul. Spokesman of JKCSF said that Qayoom wani has also conveyed his condolence from Jammu on phone to the bereaved family members.