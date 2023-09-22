QAZIGUND ACCIDENT | Altaf Bukhari grieved over loss of lives

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, has expressed profound grief over a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of four people on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Qazigund on Friday morning.

In his statement, Apni Party President said, “This is a tragedy and an inconsolable loss. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in this horrific mishap. May Almighty grant the bereaved families the strength to cope with this disaster, and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace.”