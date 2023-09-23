QAZIGUND ACCIDENT | Farooq, Omar anguished over loss of lives

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of four people from Kotli, Kastigarh area of Doda district in a fatal road mishap near Qazigund.

Expressing grief over the accident, the NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fatal road accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.”

While expressing grief over the incident, Omar said, “I am shocked to learn about the tragic road mishap in Qazigund yesterday. Recurrence of casualties in the region is a matter of great concern, which merits immediate attention from the concerned authorities. I pray for peace to the deceased, speedy recovery to all injured and much needed fortitude to those who lost their loved ones in the accident. I am sure that the district administration will ensure all possible medical aid to the injured.”