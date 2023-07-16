Rafi Mir takes stock of Yatra arrangements

Mir expressed satisfaction with the smooth yatra activities. However, after talking to the local stakeholders, he appealed to the local administration to further simplify the procedures and guidelines in order to facilitate the seamless provision of services by the stakeholders to the Yatris at Pahalgam and Chandanwari.

During his visit, the former MLA also met with the residents of Pahalgam, who informed him about certain public issues. Mir patiently listened to their concerns and assured them that he would bring these matters to the notice of the concerned officials for a swift resolution of these issues.