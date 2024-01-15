Rahul Gandhi’s yatra a political hoax: Chugh

Chandigarh, Jan 15: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today termed Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, beginning from Manipur a political hoax.

In a statement, he said Rahul Gandhi was playing a divisive politics through his yatra, which would be a big flop the way his last yatra was.

“This yatra would also be a damp squib because of it’s petty vision, ” he said.

Chugh also lambasted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for trying to run down Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi. “It is a traditional canard of the Congress,”he said.

BJP leader warned such forces to work against the popular sentiment and said that the nation has made up it’s mind to cast the Congress to dustbin giving an overwhelming mandate to the BJP.