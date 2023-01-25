Rahul misled, DAP finished Congress in J&K: Chib

Jammu: In a strong retort to the remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, Democratic Azad Party Wednesday mocked that ever since they (central Congress leaders) entered Jammu & Kashmir for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the local leadership was begging for the crowds to the regional political parties.

Hitting out hard on Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the DAP leaders alleged that the Congress leader (Rahul) was misled by the people surrounding him about the facts and ground situation.

DAP general secretary R S Chib said that only two out of three leaders expelled by party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad had joined Congress. “Third leader, who holds the constituency later re-joined DAP and the two remaining have no political constituency,” Chib said, adding that the love and respect for their party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad brought hundreds of political leaders, workers from Congress after he formed the new party that rattled the Congress at the core and it was now working in damage control mode.