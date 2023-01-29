Rahul owes gratitude to PM, HM for being able to unfurl tricolour at Lal Chowk: BJP

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina Sunday took a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he (Rahul) could unfurl the tricolour at historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had “normalised the situation in the valley by abrogating Article 370.”
“Rahul owed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this as none of Congress leaders dared to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk in the past 70 years although the party (Congress) ruled the country for major part during these seven decades. Nevertheless it is heartening that a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has finally remembered to hoist the tricolour there (Lal Chowk) amid peace and brotherhood which have been established by the hard efforts made by the government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the abrogation of Article 370,” Raina said, while speaking to media, here.
The J&K BJP president stated that the policies being pursued by the Prime Minister helped weaning away separatism and terrorism in the Union Territory.
“Efforts of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister bolstered nationalist forces and sentiments which helped in the return of peace and normalisation of the situation here in the Valley. It was in this backdrop that Rahul was able to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk where the present Prime Minister along with veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had done so (unfurled the tricolour) in 1990 at the peak of militancy,” Raina reminded.
He also used the occasion to scoff at the Congress party and its leadership while referring to the recent statement of AICC in-charge J&K Affairs and the MP Rajni Patil that Rahul would unfurl tricolour at party office and not at Lal Chowk, which was “BJP-RSS agenda.”
“Better late than never, finally the Congress has taken a cue from the nationalist agenda of RSS and BJP. We are happy and just want to remind Rahul Gandhi and his other party leaders to take a lesson from nationalist RSS members, who imbue patriotic sentiments and work for the nation and its unity only,” Raina mocked.