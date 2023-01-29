Rahul owes gratitude to PM, HM for being able to unfurl tricolour at Lal Chowk: BJP

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina Sunday took a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he (Rahul) could unfurl the tricolour at historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had “normalised the situation in the valley by abrogating Article 370.”

“Rahul owed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this as none of Congress leaders dared to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk in the past 70 years although the party (Congress) ruled the country for major part during these seven decades. Nevertheless it is heartening that a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has finally remembered to hoist the tricolour there (Lal Chowk) amid peace and brotherhood which have been established by the hard efforts made by the government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the abrogation of Article 370,” Raina said, while speaking to media, here.