Rahul playing cheap China politics: Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also part incharge of Ladakh and J&K, took strong exception to the “flagrantly misplaced and anti-national” statements being given by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the Indian- China relations.

In a statement Chugh lambasted Rahul Gandhi for misleading the people of Ladakh by creating baseless fear among them and also by saying that China has occupied Indian land.

Chugh said under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not even a single inch of land has gone to China. “In fact it was during the times of the Congress that China encroached on the Indian territory while the then Congress-led government sat quietly on the matter”, he added.