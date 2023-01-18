Rahul should apologise to nation for Congress blunders made in J&K: BJP

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday stated that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should “apologise to the nation, especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir, for the blunders and the sins committed by his family and party in the Union Territory over the last 70 years, before his Yatra could enter here (J&K).”

“The Congress has been sympathetic to the parties which supported terrorism and it was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who truly united the country, while the opposition party had remained engaged in subversive activities only,” he alleged.

Raina, accompanied by the former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, party vice-president Chander Mohan Gupta, BJP national executive member and headquarter incharge Priya Sethi and former MLA Balwant Mankotia, was addressing a press conference at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.