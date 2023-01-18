Rahul should apologise to nation for Congress blunders made in J&K: BJP

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday stated that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should “apologise to the nation, especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir, for the blunders and the sins committed by his family and party in the Union Territory over the last 70 years, before his Yatra could enter here (J&K).”
“The Congress has been sympathetic to the parties which supported terrorism and it was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who truly united the country, while the opposition party had remained engaged in subversive activities only,” he alleged.
Raina, accompanied by the former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, party vice-president Chander Mohan Gupta, BJP national executive member and headquarter incharge Priya Sethi and former MLA Balwant Mankotia, was addressing a press conference at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
“Gandhi family and Congress have made historic blunders related to Jammu & Kashmir and are directly responsible for the eruption of terrorism which has consumed thousands of lives. Before entering J&K, Gandhi should apologize to the nation, especially people of J&K, for it,” Raina said.
He referred to the now-scrapped special status under Article 370, the permit system, the exile of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and the ‘denying of the rights’ to various communities including “refugees from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu-Kashmir, Valmikis, Gorkhas and Paharis.”
“The atrocities committed by the Gandhi led Congress family cannot be forgotten. There is a long list of how they humiliated and jailed the nationalists who campaigned against its wrong policies,” the J&K BJP president said. He stressed that Gandhi should also answer why the nation was divided in 1947.
“Major parts of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh are under illegal occupation of Pakistan, why Aksai Chin is under illegal occupation of China. He should tell the people who are responsible for this. They back-stabbed the ‘Bharat Mata.’ They were sympathetic to the parties which supported terrorism and arrested the nationalists among Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus, who tried to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk (Srinagar) during their rule,” BJP leader said.
“Rahul Gandhi must answer why Syama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested when he entered J&K with the national flag. Why Congress party government led by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru arrested Mukherjee, who was later murdered in jail in Kashmir,” Raina alleged.
However, he said, the Prime minister Narendra Modi provided justice to all the sections of society, including women who were also being deprived of their rights.
“The BJP also facilitated and strengthened grassroots level democracy in J&K by holding Panchayat elections and empowered institutions by implementing necessary amendments. PM Modi has truly united the country, while Congress has done otherwise,” he said.