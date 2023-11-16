Raina meets families of accident victims

Doda, Nov 16 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today met the families of Assar-Doda road accident victims.

According to a press release, he also visited the accident spot, Doda hospital and also attended the cremations of the deceased. While visiting the spot of the accident, he interacted with the locals and was informed about the details of the mishap.

Raina also met with Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and other administrative officers to ensure the best possible facilities to the injured and the relief to the bereaved families.

Raina also met with the families of those who lost their precious lives in the accident to show solidarity. He also attended the cremation of the deceased at different sites.

Ravinder Raina termed the accident as the most unfortunate incident, which has shattered all. He said that the local people along with the administration took immediate measures in their capacity to help the affected. The BJP leader appreciated the Doda hospital administration, which provided the best possible treatment to the injured. He expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased and said that the whole of humanity stands with them in this hour.