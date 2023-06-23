Raman Bhalla meets Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi

New Delhi: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Working President, Raman Bhalla today met former Party President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

According to a press release, during his meeting, he apprised Sonia Gandhi of the political situation in J&K besides having a detailed discussion with the former Party President over the wide range of issues concerning people of J&K.

He also apprised Gandhi about the political scenario and ongoing organisational activities of the party. He also discussed the feedback from the workers and people about the functioning of the present BJP government and the role being played by the Congress to represent and highlight the issues of people of J&K.

Bhalla also discussed various measures for further strengthening the party in J&K. He also briefed Sonia Gandhi about the socio-political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, especially rising unemployment, lack of development and other issues of public importance.