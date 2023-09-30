Rana lauds Jammu youths’ urge for best possible education

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed satisfaction over Jammu students making a mark in the academic arena.

He said that the urge for education in best possible educational institutions across the world and even the world speaks of growing consciousness among the youngsters and parents. “Challenges in the field of education have increased manifold in the wake of the world shrinking as a global village and the youth have to maintain pace with fast changing academic advancements and also to satiate the needs of the student community,” Rana said at an event organised by Planet Education here this afternoon.

He said the growth of the present generation is faster than the years before and therefore the challenges are equally higher. These challenges have to be met with courage and fortitude to excel in the field of education, especially as it entails hard earned money. He hoped the students will aim high as the sky is the only limit for them to grow in the fast changing world.

Rana also hoped that the student community would appreciate the need to put in their best to remain relevant to highly competitive courses in the best possible institutes , as this is an era for those who have fire in their chest to make their mark.