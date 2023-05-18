Rana takes up with LG issue for conduct of CUET within J&K

Jammu: Sharing the concern of Jammu and Kashmir students appearing in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) about their Centres being located outside the Union Territory, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Mr Manoj Sinha for setting up of the centres within J&K.

In a statement, Rana said the Lieutenant Governor has been kind enough to assure that the issue will be taken up at an appropriate forum for redressing the genuine grievances of the aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed surprise over the decision of the National Testing Agency for allocating the J&K students centres outside the UT and not having made any arrangements for conducting tests locally at district or tehsil levels. The move will discourage students belonging to financially disadvantaged families to undertake journeys outside the UT for appearing in the test. This is illogical and the decision needs to be reversed in the large interest of the candidates, he said, adding that the candidates had not preferred centres outside Jammu and Kashmir while exercising their options, Rana added.