Ravinder Raina addresses rallies at Zainapora, Shopian

Srinagar: BJP President J&K Ravinder Railna addressed the two impressive rallies in Zainapora and Shopian towns in South Kashmir on Tuesday, a press release said

Addressing the rallies Ravinder Raina highlighted the achievements of Modi government in giving justice to the common man in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Modi government did remarkable works in last nine years and cited the Mughal Road tunnel as an example, stating "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (with Modi, everything is possible).

“Raina, along with the chairperson of the Waqf Board, Dharaksha Indrabi, and other BJP leaders, celebrated the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The celebration took place at Zainapora in Shopian. Hundreds of BJP supporters participated in the programme, and both Ravinder Raina and Dharaksha Indrabi praised the performance, developmental initiatives, and justice delivered during the BJP's tenure,” the press release said.