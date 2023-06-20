Ravinder Raina addresses rallies at Zainapora, Shopian

Srinagar: BJP President J&K Ravinder Railna addressed the two impressive rallies in Zainapora and Shopian towns in South Kashmir on Tuesday, a press release said
Addressing the rallies Ravinder Raina highlighted the achievements of Modi government in giving justice to the common man in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Modi government did remarkable works in last nine years and cited the Mughal Road tunnel as an example, stating "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (with Modi, everything is possible).
“Raina, along with the chairperson of the Waqf Board, Dharaksha Indrabi, and other BJP leaders, celebrated the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The celebration took place at Zainapora in Shopian. Hundreds of BJP supporters participated in the programme, and both Ravinder Raina and Dharaksha Indrabi praised the performance, developmental initiatives, and justice delivered during the BJP's tenure,” the press release said.
Ravinder Raina expressed his gratitude towards the locals of Zainapora for their love and respect, stating that he would always remember their affectionate gesture. He emphasised that the BJP represents a governance focused on justice, progress, and development. Raina also mentioned that the BJP government approved the construction of a tunnel on the Mughal Road, attributing it to the slogan "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (With Modi, everything is possible).
Later, Ravinder Raina visited the Fruit Mandi Aglar and laid the foundation stone for the Fruit Mandi Association Office Complex. During the visit, Mohammad Ameen, the president of Fruit Mandi Aglar, briefed the leaders about the issues faced by the mandi, such as safety walls, fencing, and other basic necessities. Ameen also presented a comprehensive memorandum to Ravinder Raina, outlining the problems in detail.