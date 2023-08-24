RE-INDUCTION IN CWC | Congress workers felicitate Karra

Srinagar: Prominent Congress workers from Ganderbal and Kangan on Thursday felicitated their senior party leader Tariq Hameed Karra on his re-appointment as member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), a press release said.
CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Indian National Congress.
Ganderbal District Congress Committee President Sahil Farooq today led hundreds of prominent party workers to felicitate Tariq Hammed Karra in Srinagar, who was appointed CWC Member fourth time. The jubilant Congress workers garlanded Karra and expressed great satisfaction over his re-induction into the Congress Party’s highest decision-making body.
On this occasion Karra also addressed the party workers and urged them to work with great vigorous to further strengthen the Party at grass roots and ensure that people issues especially price hike, installation of smart meters, extreme unemployment and economic backwardness due to the wrong policies of BJP government are highlighted to make the government accountable and answerable to people.
Many other issues of public importance also came under discussion.
The meeting resolved to continue fighting for restoration of full statehood and democratic process in J&K, which has been left un-represented by the BJP government aiming to rule it (J&K) directly from the Centre, adding that Congress Party feels duty bound to ensure justice and resolution of issues confronting people.
Senior Congress leader Nissar Ahmad Mundoo and various other leaders spoke on the occasion.