RE-INDUCTION IN CWC | Congress workers felicitate Karra

Srinagar: Prominent Congress workers from Ganderbal and Kangan on Thursday felicitated their senior party leader Tariq Hameed Karra on his re-appointment as member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), a press release said.

CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Indian National Congress.

Ganderbal District Congress Committee President Sahil Farooq today led hundreds of prominent party workers to felicitate Tariq Hammed Karra in Srinagar, who was appointed CWC Member fourth time. The jubilant Congress workers garlanded Karra and expressed great satisfaction over his re-induction into the Congress Party’s highest decision-making body.