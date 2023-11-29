Reconciliation, meaningful engagement only way to bring about lasting peace: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Nov 29: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that only way to bring about lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir is through reconciliation and meaningful engagement that honours the dignity of the people.

According to a press release she was addressing a day-long workers’ convention at Zaiporain Shopian.

Mehbooba criticised the BJP for its “oppressive tactics” in Kashmir, saying that “they are a reflection of the party’s deep insecurities and its realisation of its failures in the region.”

She asserted that the BJP’s policy of humiliating and suppressing Kashmiris is only adding to the alienation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The only way to bring about lasting peace in J&K is through reconciliation and meaningful engagement that honours the dignity of the people of J&K. The jackboot approach and attempts to silence the aspiration of people by suppression and muzzling of the people has not worked in the past and bound to fail now. As is evident, even after almost eight decades of accession, Delhi looks at Kashmiris with suspicion,” Mehbooba said. She also referred to the recent incident where students were booked under the UAPA for celebrating the win of the Australian cricket team. PDP president said that this incident shows that the BJP has even criminalised the spirit of sports when it comes to Kashmir. “It is ironic that the people who after dismembering J&K celebrated the collective humiliation of the people cant tolerate Australia’s superior game on the day to be cheered. Wherein young students were booked under draconian UAPA for the act of simply cheering a good game. This when the country’s Prime Minister himself cheered Australia for its game,” Mehbooba said.

She asserted that the fountainhead of the problems in J&K is the desire and aspiration of its people for peace with dignity. “The era of Mufti Sahab at the helm of affairs is termed as the golden era because he believed and knew that in J&K development sans peace with dignity will not make the desired difference. His focus on reconciliation and dialogue lead to historic developments in the context of the resolution of problems in J&K that were otherwise seemingly impossible,” Mehbooba added. Emphasising that the people’s will has to ultimately prevail, Mufti urged for unity among people in the struggle for rights, dignity, and aspirations of the masses of J&K.

Addressing the convention, senior PDP leader and former Member of Parliament Dr Mehboob Beg asserted that PDP had engaged BJP on its own terms to secure the identity of the people of J&K and to work towards getting our people out of the morass. “When Mufti Sahab engaged BJP in alliance, he did so on his own terms prioritising the interests of the people of J&K and not merely for his personal quest of power. That is why BJP could not tinker with our special status as long as they were part of the alliance,” he said.

Beg said it would be ideal if all forces unite to defeat BJP on all fronts, but if any party thinks it can do it alone, let them try their luck. “PDP stands for unity and as a political regional force ready to face any challenge,” he added.

Others who addressed the function included Senior Leader Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, District President Shopian Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Constituency Incharge Shopian Yawar Banday, DDC members Raja Waheed and Muzaffar Jan and Mohsin Qayoom.