Regular, long power cuts giving tough time to consumers: NC

Srinagar: National Conference Sunday expressed concern over the prolonged power outages across Kashmir division, saying the bureaucratic J&K government has failed to ensure basic civic amenities to people, a press release said.
The party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, while interacting with a number of delegations from Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, and Pulwama districts said, “The government machinery was busy in fanfare and running PR spectacles while people continue to suffer for want of basic civic amenities.”
“Not to talk about the widespread unemployment and poverty that has beset Kashmir, the J&K's bureaucratic government has turned a blind eye to day-to-day issues concerning people. The administration has confined itself to photo-ops and PR spectacles, whereas people continue to suffer on one account or another,” Sagar said, in a statement.
He said regular and long power outages have become the order of the day and people were hankering for water in urban areas, not to talk about the situation in rural areas.
“If the scenario of electricity is that poor in Srinagar, it’s any ones guess how the situation with regards electricity supply would be across the rural Kashmir."
He said the inconsistent power supply has particularly hit the elderly and students the most. Sadly, he said, the incumbent administration has turned a blind eye to the issues concerning people.
The visiting delegations apprised the General Secretary about the erratic power supply in their areas saying the situation was turning grave with each passing day.