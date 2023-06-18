Regular, long power cuts giving tough time to consumers: NC

Srinagar: National Conference Sunday expressed concern over the prolonged power outages across Kashmir division, saying the bureaucratic J&K government has failed to ensure basic civic amenities to people, a press release said.

The party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, while interacting with a number of delegations from Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, and Pulwama districts said, “The government machinery was busy in fanfare and running PR spectacles while people continue to suffer for want of basic civic amenities.”

“Not to talk about the widespread unemployment and poverty that has beset Kashmir, the J&K's bureaucratic government has turned a blind eye to day-to-day issues concerning people. The administration has confined itself to photo-ops and PR spectacles, whereas people continue to suffer on one account or another,” Sagar said, in a statement.