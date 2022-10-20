Release salaries of minority community employees working in Kashmir before Diwali: BJP

Jammu: BJP committee, headed by former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader Dr Nirmal Singh, to look into the issues related to the minority community employees working in Kashmir valley, on Thursday urged the government to release their (employees’) salaries before Diwali.

Committee members made this appeal during their maiden meeting at BJP Trikuta Nagar office here.

During the deliberations, the panel invited responses from all stakeholders and also decided to visit minority community members in Kashmir to get first-hand assessment of the prevailing situation before finalising its report.