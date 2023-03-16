Removing miseries of people my priority: Azad

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that removing the miseries of people is his priority.

According to a press note, he reiterated that his party will bring laws in the Jammu Kashmir Assembly to protect the land and jobs for local people if voted to power and ensure there is no socioeconomic or political disempowerment of people. The former Chief Minister said that he is feeling upset to see the fear and anxiety over the faces of people due to anti-people laws enacted by BJP in Jammu Kashmir. “My priority is to overturn all these anti-people decisions enacted by the ruling party in the Union Territory,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Shopian. Azad said that he will continue his public outreach programmes across the nook and corner of Union Territory since people have a lot to say.

Azad said that the people of Jammu Kashmir need to be healed emotionally as well as politically since they feel frightened and insecure in their own homes.