Repeated requests to release salaries of employees have no takers: Aam Aadmi Party

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party’s state coordination committee in-charge and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said that clear reference of high-headed approach of administration dominated is that it is not even listening to the repeated requests made by Bhartiya Janta Party .
In a press statement, Harsh Dev Singh said that grievance of Kashmiri Pandit employees and reserve category employees serving in Kashmir valley is finding no takers in government setup and these employees are regularly on protest putting forth their genuine grievances.
He said that it is due to high headed approach of Jammu and Kashmir LG administration no one in the ruling quarters is even meeting these employees leaving them in a state of helplessness.
Singh said that Aam Aadmi Party has time and again raised voice in favour of these employees but there is not even a bit of response from Jammu and Kashmir Government which is dominated by bureaucratic setup who are ruling Jammu and Kashmir through dictatorial attitude.
Harsh Dev Singh further said that irony of the situation is that even ruling BJP is finding no takers of its request in Jammu and Kashmir Government otherwise is a xerox copy of BJP.