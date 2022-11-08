Reserving of MBBS,BDS seats for terror victims | Sunil Sharma hails govt decision

Jammu: Senior BJP leader & General Secretary BJP Sunil Sharma has welcomed the government decision to reserve MBBS and BDS seats for terror victims.

In a statement, he said that In a landmark move, the Union Home Ministry has allocated MBBS and BDS seats from the central pool for spouses and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23.

Welcoming the decision, Sunil Sharma said that reservations would help the spouse and children of terrorist affected families to get seats in MBBS/BDS in the central pool. “Government headed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stand fully committed for the upliftment of victims of terrorism,” he said.

The decision has been taken in a bid to honour those who laid down their life for their country or have been brutally killed by terrorists.