Srinagar: The Department of International Affairs at JKUT, in collaboration with the Loul Cultural Foundation and JK Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, celebrated Integration Day on October 26 at the Information Hall in Srinagar.

In the welcome address, Surender Ambardar, in charge of International Affairs , emphasised the key issue of the unanimous resolution adopted in the parliament in 1994, substantiating the reorganisation act of August 5, 2019 and deliberations of the Home Minister in Parliament. He mentioned that 75,000 sqkm of territory is still under illegal occupation by Pakistan, out of which 5,000 sq km are leased to China. India's resolve to retrieve this territory was reflected by 1st Foreign Secretary Madam Patal Gehlot's call to withdraw forces from the area as it's an integral part of India.