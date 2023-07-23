Restore democracy in J&K by holding elections: PC

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference Senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today urged the government of India to restore democracy in Jammu and Kashmir by holding the assembly elections.

According to a press release, he said that the current administration has failed to do justice to the aspirations of the common masses of J&K and that there is an urgent need to restored democracy in J&K. Vakil toured several villages of Rafiabad and Sopore including Botingoo, Bomai, Mundji, Chijhama, Gulndmulraj and Dangerpora.

While addressing party workers meet in these areas Vakil said that the people of J&K have been denied their constitutional right to elect a popular government to run the state of affairs. “J&K has been under the Central rule for five years now and apprehensions are growing in the minds of the people that GoI is not serious about holding assemble elections as early as possible and allowing the people to choose their own representatives.”