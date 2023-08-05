Restore democracy in J&K: CPI (M)

New Delhi: CPI (M) has demanded demanded restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and holding of assembly polls.

According to a press release, the Central Committee of the CPI (M), now in session in New Delhi, has adopted a resolution in this connection. “August 5, 2023 marks the completion of four years since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 being annulled and the state of Jammu and Kashmir dismantled. This assault on the Constitution and federalism presaged an all-round attack on the rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.