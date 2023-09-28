Restore democratic rights of J&K people : Apni Party

Srinagar: Senior Apni Party leader and chief spokesperson Javid Hassan Baig, on Thursday, appealed to New Delhi not to deprive the J&K people of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives to place them at the helm.

In a statement, he voiced grave concern over the recent reports suggesting that the BJP government at the Centre is delaying the Urban Local Bodies (ULB), panchayat, and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, citing security reasons as an excuse for the delay.

Baig said, “The reports suggesting that the proposed ULB, panchayat, and assembly elections are being deferred by the centre in the name of security reasons. This would be an unfortunate decision by the centre as delaying elections further would mean depriving people of their constitutional right to choose their representative through a democratic process.”

He added, “On one hand, the centre government is claiming that the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, and, on the other hand, it expresses its inability to hold polls here, citing that the situation is not conducive to the electoral process.”

Apni Party leader urged New Delhi hold the due polls in Jammu and Kashmir in order to let democracy and democratic institutions flourish in the region.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered greatly due to a protracted conflict and bloodshed over the decades. It is now imperative that the residents experience a respite, and only an elected government can usher in this relief. Thus, any further delay in conducting the polls should be averted,” he said.