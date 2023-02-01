Restore utility services in snow hit areas of Banihal: Sajjad Shaheen

In a statement, Shaheen said that due to recent heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Banihal constituency during the last two days, a lot of snow has accumulated in different villages especially hilly and inaccessible areas like Mahu, Mangit, Neel, Sarachi, Trigam, Kawna, Buzla, Pogal, Maligam, Allinbas, Senabati Bingara, Paristan, Dardahi, Gagarnag, Runigam, Sarbagni, Chaka, Dhak, Kharwan, Phago, Hinjhal, Nowgam, Zaban, Top Neel, Gool, Sangaldan, Deedha, Dharam,Indh, Batote, Chabba and other areas and people living in these areas are facing immense problems due to blockade of roads and lack of basic amenities like drinking water electricity, transport and eatables and rations', he added.

Shaheen also expressed concern over utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of short spell of snowfall and said this needs to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people.

He said in the aftermath of the snowfall and rain, the electricity supply in certain mountainous.