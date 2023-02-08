Revival of Cooperatives in J&K | BJP seek Central Govt's intervention

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and Former Minister Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar has appealed to Central Government for the revival of Cooperatives in Jammu and Kashmir and one-time scheme for loan waiver for the Jammu based farmers pending since 1987.

He also demanded no GST for farmers on purchases related to cultivation and other agriculture related activities in entire country.

Speaking to the media persons at J&K BJP Headquarters in Jammu, the former minister Sukhnandan Kumar said, "A delegation of Jammu based farmers led by me met with Union Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi and apprised him about our genuine demands." Sukhnandan was accompanied by former MLA Kuldeep Raj and J&K BJP Media Incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra, while he addressed media persons at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

