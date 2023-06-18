Rising above vote politics, equitable development ensured in 9 years: Dr Jitendra

Kathua: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that rising above vote politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 9 years, ensured equitable development of every region and justice to all.

Addressing a public rally here, the Union Minister said that he followed the same spirit and sought to emulate the same culture in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda and the best example of it was the Keediyan-Gadyal bridge which was constructed at a cost of Rs 150 Cr just to cater to one and a half Panchayat which had been demanding it for several decades.

He said, “This is the place where Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee was arrested before he passed away mysteriously thus laying down his life for integrated Jammu & Kashmir. While Modi vindicated Mookherjee by abrogating Art 370, it is the duty of Karyakartas (workers) like us to develop this town of Kathua and the entire constituency with full commitment befitting the legacy of these great leaders.”

Enumerating various infrastructural developments taken place during last nine years in this constituency, the Union Minister of State in PMO said that the highest railway bridge in the world- higher than the Eiffel tower; Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel - the longest road tunnel in the world; the first highway village in India; the Devika Rejuvenation project; North India’s first biotech park; National Institute of High Altitude Medicine, 10 iconic destination Reasi were located in this constituency, making it an infrastructural marvel in the country.

In terms of road and highway development in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra maintained that the Vande- Bharat Express from Katra to Delhi; the North India’s first ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu; J&K’s first interstate bridge at Keerian-Gandyal; North India’s first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua; the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel; construction of more than 200 bridges in this constituency; establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas; Engineering Colleges under RUSA; Passport Office made this constituency best ever connected leading to its tremendous development compared to the other constituencies in the country.

On the occasion, a Coffee table book depicting major projects brought by Dr Jitendra as MP over the last 9 years was released by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was on a 3-day Jammu visit.

Dr Jitendra said, “The Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary Constituency is the most developed constituency in India among the 550 parliamentary constituencies in the country as it has seen tremendous development in the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”