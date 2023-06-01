Role of women cannot be ignored: NC

Srinagar: National Conference Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous on Wednesday said the role of women in the better and peaceful future of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ignored in any way.
The determined, brave and motivated women here have, despite various trials and hardships, come forward to shoulder the critical responsibilities, Shameema said adding, “Besides, they are taking a lead in the movement for the restoration of abridged rights of people.”
According to a press note, she was addressing a meeting of the Working Committee of Women's Wing District Srinagar at the party headquarters . Shameema said, “Post 2015 situation has been marked by widening gender disparity in the region. Rising unemployment, development deficit and deepening uncertainty has affected everyone in the region but women are the worst sufferers of them. Prevailing political or social issues have had a devastating effect on the dignity and lives of women.”
Provincial President Women’s Wing Er Sabia Qadri also addressed the meeting. Apart from party affairs and organizational activities, people's problems and the current political and democratic challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed in the meeting. Women social workers from Batamallo constituency joined J&K National Conference on the occasion.