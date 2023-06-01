Role of women cannot be ignored: NC

Srinagar: National Conference Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous on Wednesday said the role of women in the better and peaceful future of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ignored in any way.

The determined, brave and motivated women here have, despite various trials and hardships, come forward to shoulder the critical responsibilities, Shameema said adding, “Besides, they are taking a lead in the movement for the restoration of abridged rights of people.”