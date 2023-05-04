Role of youth is immense, unavoidable: Azad

Azad on the occasion said that DPAP is the party of youths and it encourages young minds and appreciate their contribution for the betterment of society.

“Politics is a noble cause if done properly. It gives immense chances to serve the people and serving people near to God is the best service rewarded. So, we encourage the youth in party and ensure they grow on merit not on nepotism,” he said.

He told the newly joined youths that whosoever shows the performance the party will reward him accordingly.

Azad said that over the last two years, DPAP has a huge joining of youths from every part of the Union Territory which is encouraging. “Unlike other parties DPAP will never encourage dynastic politics, nepotism and favoritism and crush the merit. However, it will only think and work on merit and push forward people who deserve the most. DPAP will work in multiple dimensions and ensure the youth of Jammu Kashmir have abundant opportunities to grab and grow, if elected to power,” he said.