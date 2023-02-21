Rollback spike in power tariffs in Kashmir: Khurshid Alam

Srinagar: Provincial Peoples Conference President and former MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the drastic spike in power tariffs in Kashmir, terming the situation alarming in spite of the betterment in weather conditions.

Addressing a party convention here, Alam said that the power outages are frequent like never before and even when the weather conditions have improved to a large extent, there is unfortunately no betterment in power scenario.