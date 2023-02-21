Rollback spike in power tariffs in Kashmir: Khurshid Alam

Srinagar: Provincial Peoples Conference President and former MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the drastic spike in power tariffs in Kashmir, terming the situation alarming in spite of the betterment in weather conditions.
Addressing a party convention here, Alam said that the power outages are frequent like never before and even when the weather conditions have improved to a large extent, there is unfortunately no betterment in power scenario.
He added that it is ironic that when the power consumers should have been provided respite in power tariffs in view of the winter period, they are served with bills at exuberant rates, fleecing the poor people and leaving them wretched to the core every day.
Alam said that in many states of the country where even the weather conditions are not remotely as harsh as Kashmir, the electricity is provided free of cost, however, in Kashmir wherefrom a major portion of electricity is generated for the country, the power bills are served without compunction by the government.