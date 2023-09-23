Rural schools in Banihal grappling with shortage of teaching staff : Sajjad Shaheen

Banhial: National Conference (NC) leader and District President Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen has expressed serious concern over the shortage of teaching staff in government schools in district Ramban particularly in Banihal assembly constituency. In a statement , he said that the government schools in the entire Ramban district are grappling with a severe problem of shortage of teachers, with schools in rural areas bearing the maximum brunt of the staff crunch. There is more than 30 per cent shortage of staff in government schools in rural areas of the district, as per the reports.

Shaheen has accused the education department of the lackadaisical approach in filling the vacant posts. The gravity of the situation can be understood from the fact that a government school HSS(Boys) Banihal has only nine teachers out of 16 sanctioned posts as six lecturers have been recently transferred without providing any substitute.