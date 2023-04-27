Sadhotra calls for socio-political empowerment of women

Jammu: Former minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today called for socio- economic and political empowerment of women, saying their role in the decision making will ensure harmonious growth of the society.

"Without their political empowerment, the objective of empowering women socially and economically will remain a distant dream," Sadhotra said while addressing the party workers at Raipur in Jammu North Assembly Constituency this afternoon, a press release said .NC leader added that this calls for attitudinal change to achieve the desired goals.

He said the National Conference has all along stood for women empowerment and emancipation by giving them adequate space and providing a larger platform so that they play their designated role in every sphere.

He said the women have excelled well over the years by dint of their hardwork and determination and they have proved second to none especially in the field of education. This odyssey has to be carried forward with a missionary spirit, he maintained.