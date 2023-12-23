Sadhotra condemns terror ambush in Poonch, salutes martyrs

Jammu, Dec 23: National Conference Additional General Secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today condemned the barbaric terror attack on the armed forces personnel in the Poonch Sector, saying that time has come to send a terse message to the perpetrators of violence that such mechanism would not be tolerated anymore.

According to a press release, he was addressing workers at Kangar Top Bagri in Jammu . Sadhotra said, “Our hearts go to the families, who have lost their dear ones in call of their duties.”

He saluted the valour and heroism of the security forces and the police in fighting terrorism, saying they are offering supreme sacrifices for integrity and sovereignty of the country, besides saving the lives of the people. “Terrorism has no place in a civilized world and such type of inhuman acts should only firm up the resolve of the people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion to fight unitedly the scourge of terror, which has emerged as a big challenge to humanity,” the NC leader said.

Referring to the local issues, Sadhotra expressed serious concern and said scarcely and unscheduled supply of drinking water, the people of Jammu North Assembly Constituency are facing acute drinking water crisis and the dilapidated condition of roads is causing innumerable problems to the people and the Double Engine Sarkar of BJP is not taking any effective measures to redress these issues. The administrative insensitivity and callous approach has pushed the residents to the wall, as nobody feels accountable. The inertia of the service providing departments has attained alarming proportions, he added.