Sadhotra criticises move

In a statement the NC leader said, "The way with which the incumbent administration is going ahead, the day seems not to be far when Jammu and Kashmir will have a Chief Secretary from the Police Service (IPS). I wonder whether the Union Territory is facing the human resource crunch in the civil administration or the available lot is not competent enough to man the key posts.”

The former minister said he has personal experience and e recalled the immense talent of the civil services officers available in Jammu and Kashmir in IAS and JKAS, saying some of those rose to highest and envious positions in the union bureaucracy because of their time tested experience in the challenging situations.