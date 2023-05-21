Sagar expresses concern over ‘ration scarcity’

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar today lashed out at the administration over the alleged ration crisis in Kashmir.

In a statement he alleged that the administration was too busy in ‘photo-ops’ and ribbon-cutting functions to take note of the misery and suffering that people are reeling under.

Interacting with the visiting delegation from different parts of the valley, Sagar said, “I am apprised of the issues like ration and power crisis by the general public and traders’ delegations from various areas. They all alleged scarcity of essential commodities and ration in their respective areas.”