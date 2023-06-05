Sajad Lone visits Kupwara

Srinagar: People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone visited Handwara and Kupwara constituencies in Kupwara district today essentially to make social visits and expresses deep condolences and solidarity with the families who have recently suffered the loss of their loved ones, a press release said.

Lone held a series of social interactions with party workers and personally offered his condolences and support to the grieving families.

He visited Kupwara to meet with the family of Abdul Aziz Pir to extend his heartfelt sympathies on his sad demise.