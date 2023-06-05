Sajad Lone visits Kupwara

Srinagar: People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone visited Handwara and Kupwara constituencies in Kupwara district today essentially to make social visits and expresses deep condolences and solidarity with the families who have recently suffered the loss of their loved ones, a press release said.
Lone held a series of social interactions with party workers and personally offered his condolences and support to the grieving families.
He visited Kupwara to meet with the family of Abdul Aziz Pir to extend his heartfelt sympathies on his sad demise.
He also visited Shatigam, where he expressed his solidarity with Abdul Hameed Khan on the passing of his mother. Recognizing the profound pain of losing a mother, Lone offered his condolences and assured Abdul Hameed Khan and his family of the party's support.
Lone paid a visit to Abdul Qayoom Hajam in Handwara to offer his condolences on the death of his mother. He also visited Ahgam to offer condolences to the families of Abdul Aziz Bhat, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and Mohammad Ashraf Shah. He expressed his deepest sympathies to their families during this challenging period.