Sajad Shaheen seeks restoration of utility services in snow hit areas of Banihal, Gool

Banihal,: National Conference (NC) leader and District President, Ramban Sajjad Shaheen expressed concern over the difficulties being faced by the people due to closure of major link roads caused by recent snow fall and incessant rains in district Ramban.
In a statement he said,”The higher reaches of Banihal,Ramban and Gool have witnessed seasons first snow fall during the last two days and snow has accumulated in different villages especially hilly and inaccessible areas like Mahu, Mangit, Neel Sarachi, Trigam, Pogal, Maligam, Allinbas, Senabati Bingara, Paristan, Dardahi, Gagarnag, Runigam, Sarbagni, Chaka, Dhak, Kharwan, Phago, Hinjhal, Nowgam, Zaban,Top Neel, Batote, Chabba, Gool and other areas and people living in these villages are facing immense problems due to blockade of roads and lack of basic amenities like drinking water electricity, transport and eatables and rations.”
Shaheen also expressed concern over utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of minor snowfall and said this needs to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people.
He said in the aftermath of the ongoing snowfall and rain, the electricity supply in certain mountainous terrains had been disrupted and the water supply too had been hampered.
The district president further said, "The major link roads that include Banihal- Thachi- Mangit road, Nachlana-Mahu road, Bawa-Trigam road, Chamalwas-Neel road, Chamalwas-Chaknarwa, Hewagan- Neel -Zarari roads that have been blocked due to snow and landslides should be restored immediately and the transport services resumed so that essential supplies could reach to these areas.
He further said that most of the areas in district Ramban particularly Banihal are facing erratic drinking water supply and power failure. The services are needed to be restored on immediate basis, he added.
Shaheen urged the Administration to expedite restoration work and ensure supply of essential commodities besides electricity and drinking water to the people and also have a preliminary survey conducted to assess the damages due to rains and snowfall across the State and had demanded adequate compensation to the affected families.