Sajjad Shaheen demands Pahari status to Chenab region

Ramban: National Conference leader and District President Ramban Mir Sajjad Shaheen has sought Pahari status to entire Chenab region that includes Ramban , Doda and Kishtwar districts of erstwhile district Doda.

He said that people living in this region speak Pahari and thus deserve to be considered for benefits of reservations as applicable to this particular category. "The residents speaking Pogli (Khahsha), Siraji, Bhaderwahi, Bhalasvi , Kishtwari and Padri dialects should be brought under the ambit of Pahari languages and provided the benefits of reservation,"he said.

The District President while speaking in a meeting of prominent party functionaries of Banihal constituency at Banihal today stressed the need for considering this long standing demand of the area, saying this will particularly assuage the urges and aspirations of the youth.