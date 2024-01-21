Sajjad Shaheen demands relief for fire victims

Banihal, Jan 21: National Conference (NC) leader and party District President, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen has expressed grief over the damage to property in a devastating fire incident at main market Ukharhal in district Ramban.

In a statement he said that the incident has caused substantial losses to the affected shop owners and their families.

Shaheen has fervently appealed to the district administration for immediate compensation to be provided to the affected families. He highlighted the need for swift action to alleviate the financial burden faced by those who have suffered due to this calamity.

Shaheen has further emphasised the urgency of establishing Fire Service Station at all the Tehsil headquarters in district Ramban. “This will enhance the region’s firefighting capabilities and contribute to quicker response times in emergencies to safeguard lives and properties”, he added.

He also lauded the local villagers for their timely efforts in controlling the fire from further spreading.