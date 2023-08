Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Youth Conference Provincial President Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar met a delegation of aggrieved JKSSB Fire and Emergency aspirants at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Scores of youngsters who had applied for various posts in Jammu and Kashmir fire and emergency services on Thursday visited the party headquarters Nawa e Subha and implored upon the party leadership to highlight their plight, a press release said.