Sameer Iqbal resigns from NC

He added that people of the erstwhile state saw only hope in JKNC leadership, but with recent developments where party declared constituency incharges for all seats of Kashmir that made it crystal clear that party will go solo in assembly elections.

This is a complete u-turn from earlier stand that PAGD will fight elections jointly to put unified fight against the continuous onslaught on the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The least I can do is register my protest by resigning from the post of Zonal President JKYNC North Kashmir and even from the basic membership of the party and continue my fight for the restoration of the lost dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While bidding farewell I still hope and pray that the JKNC leadership someday realises the importance of representing the aspirations of the people over running after power,”he said