SARORE TOLL PLAZA | J&K BJP leaders meet Gadkari to address issue

Jammu: A 4-member delegation of J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Thursday met the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the union capital with a request to address the Sarore Toll Plaza issue.

The delegation comprised BJP MP representing Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma and three ex-ministers, who represented Samba district in the Legislative assembly of erstwhile J&K state, viz., Surjit Singh Salathia, Chander Prakash Ganga and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal.

Dr Manyal, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, stated that the delegation met the Union Minister to bring to his notice the issue related to Sarore Toll Plaza and unpleasant developments related to arrest of youth protesting against its (Plaza’s) functioning.

“We apprised the minister that the toll tax being charged by the NHAI at Sarore Toll Plaza had triggered strong resentment and protests among the locals for genuine reason as the road was damaged and could not be used, following damage to Tarore nallah bridge. We also raised the issue of detention of youth protesting against the functioning of Sarore Toll Plaza. The Minister assured us to resolve the issue in a couple of days,” Dr Manyal said.

He appealed to the protesting people of Jammu and Samba, particularly youth, to wait for a day or two to get a favourable solution to the problem.