‘Sarpanch among several civil society members join AAP’

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party District President and senior leader Hakeem Ruhuallah Ghazi today said that his party is getting stronger with every passing day in Jammu and Kashmir and massive joining by the people from all walks of life shows that party is first choice of people.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function on Monday.

Ghazi said that Aam Aadmi party is the first choice of people in Jammu and Kashmir and masses are all set to elect pro people AAP government in next assembly polls.

He said that AAP is getting stronger with each passing day and joining of people from all walks of life is a reference of it.