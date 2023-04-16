Satya Pal Malik’s memory has weakened : Muzaffar Baig

Srinagar: Former Deputy Chief Minister J&K, Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Sunday said that the memory of former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has weakened and clarified that he never met Syed Ali Shah Geelani after he (Baig) contested the first assembly election.

Malik in a recent interview had said that Baig told him that he hah met Geelani. The former Deputy Chief Minister said that he only once met Malik and that too briefly. “ During our conversation there was no mention of Geelani. We only talked about the situation and other issues,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.