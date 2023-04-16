Satya Pal Malik’s memory has weakened : Muzaffar Baig

Srinagar: Former Deputy Chief Minister J&K, Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Sunday said that the memory of former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has weakened and clarified that he never met Syed Ali Shah Geelani after he (Baig) contested the first assembly election.
Malik in a recent interview had said that Baig told him that he hah met Geelani. The former Deputy Chief Minister said that he only once met Malik and that too briefly. “ During our conversation there was no mention of Geelani. We only talked about the situation and other issues,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.
“Since I took part in assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, I have never met Geelani. He was considering us untouchable. Even there was a time when we took part in elections Geelani issued social boycott call against us,” Baig added.
When asked why former J&K Governor made such claims on a national media, Baig said that Satya Pal Malik has lost his memory. “The former J&K Governor is currently going through that stage of life where his memory has got weakened. There is no reason for him to say baseless things about me out of malice or a grudge,” Baig said.