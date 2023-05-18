SC allows Tarigami to seek legal remedies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami to seek legal remedies against alleged illegal detention in 2019. Reports said the Supreme Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechur in 2019 challenging the alleged illegal detention of Tarigami in August 2019 .

The Court granted liberty to Tarigami to "adopt appropriate remedies in accordance with law" to seek compensation and other reliefs for his detention, which was contended to be carried out without the sanction of law.