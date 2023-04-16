SC, ST quota should be proportional to their population: Rahul Gandhi

Kolar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Karnataka’s Kolar after his controversial 2019 speech which ultimately led to his disqualification as an MP last month and slammed the BJP-led Centre for not providing due representation to the OBCs in government jobs.

Pointing to the indifference being meted out to the OBCs which are present in larger numbers but their representation in government jobs were less, he said, “Reservation for SC and STs should be proportional to their population. (The Union government) should lift the 50 percent cap in reservation,” he added. In a reply to BJP’s allegations that he insulted the OBC community with Modi surname remark, the Congress leader said that the representation of OBC, and Dalits in the central government is not in line with their population.

“There are only 7 percent of people in the government’s secretaries coming from OBC, Dalit and Adivasi communities,” Gandhi said.